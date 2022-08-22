angela-bassett’s-husband:-everything-to-know-about-courtney-b.-vance-&-their-25-year-marriage

View gallery

Angela Bassett has been a beloved actress for decades. After her career breakout in the 90s with performances in hits like Boyz N The Hood and Malcolm X, she has been a staple of the entertainment industry. By her side for much of her career has been her husband Courtney B. Vance. The pair have had a marriage that has lasted for 25 years, and they seem to still be going strong! Find out everything you need to know about the couple’s long-standing relationship here!

How Did Angela Meet Courtney?

While they didn’t tie the knot for many years, Angela and Courtney actually first met when they were students in drama school at Yale. The pair weren’t college sweethearts though. Angela revealed that when the future husband and wife first met, he was dating someone else. “He had a beautiful, beautiful girlfriend at the time, who was also in drama school with us,” she told People in 2018. Funny enough, Courtney revealed that he “[didn’t] remember her at all” from their early drama school days in a 2007 appearance on Oprah.

Angela continued and mentioned how the pair reunited to eventually fall in love again. “So maybe about 14 years later, our paths crossed here in Los Angeles. And I was single, he was single. And I had such an appreciation for him over those years — of his consistency, how he treated other people,

