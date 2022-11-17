Menu
Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Ramona Singer’s Exit From ‘RHONY’: ‘It’s Interesting’

November 16, 2022
Andy Cohen, 54, spoke out about Ramona Singer‘s decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City on his Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy, on Wednesday. After the 65-year-old reality star, who’s been a part of the Bravo series for 13 seasons, revealed she’s not returning for the Legacy version of the show, the host said “people saw that coming” and even called out the hypocrisy of some fans.

“It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!’” Andy joked on the episode of his radio show. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.”

Andy CohenAndy at a previous event. (Shutterstock/Bravo)

Andy went on to call Ramona’s participation in the show “incredible television” but admitted he thinks her exit was a little shady. “I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was — I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now,” he continued. “I’m going to leave it there.”

Andy’s comments come after Ramona announced she was no longer doing the show last week. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told Page Six on Friday. “It’s not for me at this time.”

Ramona SingerRamona is leaving ‘RHONY’ after 13 seasons. (Bravo)

She also spoke about whether or not she would appear on the new version of the series, in an interview in Oct.

