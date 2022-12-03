Menu
Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos

December 2, 2022
Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.

When photos of Amy And T.J. getting cozy and holding hands first came to light, people assumed they had an affair with each other, considering the pair are still married to their respective spouses. However, to PEOPLE quickly confirmed that although they are both legally married, their marriages have been over for quite some time. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” PEOPLE’s insider divulged. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Amy RobachAmy Robach was seen moving out of her West Village apartment on Dec. 2, 2022 (Photo: ABC)

Amy married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 55, in 2010. They did not have any kids, but Amy has two kids from from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh: Ava, 19, and Analise,

