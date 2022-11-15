amber-portwood’s-daughter-leah-looks-so-grown-up-in-new-14th-birthday-photos

View gallery

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley‘s daughter Leah just turned 14 and looks so grown up! The teen, whose birth was documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2009, posed for several silly photos with her dad, in an Instagram post he shared in honor of her special day on Nov. 12. Her little sister Emilee, 6, whom Gary shares with wife Kristina Shirley, was also in the photos.

The small group showed off various poses, including making funny scrunched up faces and flexing biceps, and Gary added a loving caption alongside the snapshots. “Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah shirley a very happy birthday, she’s a very smart young lady & I couldn’t ask for a better kid. I love you Leah so very much. Ps. I tried to get @kristina_shirley3 in the pic, but No No Nooooo! 😑 we still love you woman. 😛,” the caption read.

Once the proud parents shared the post, his followers were quick to respond with their own birthday wishes and other comments. “I use to think she look just like her mom but now she looks like your twin. Happy Birthday Beautiful 🎂,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Wow happy birthday Leah little mini split genetics lol between you two Gary. #Awesome #twinsies lol 👏👏👏 happy birthday to you.” A third pointed out that they thought Leah looks like Amber during the original Teen Mom, and a fourth shared, “She’s so beautiful 😍🎉🎈🎂 You and Kristina have done an amazing job raising her and making such a beautiful home.”

Amber with Leah when she was young.