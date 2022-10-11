amazon-october-prime-day-2022:-i'm-a-shopping-editor,-here's-what-i'm-buying

Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was a highlight for all of us shopping enthusiasts. Now, Amazon has given us another chance for major discounts, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Shoppers have been looking forward to this two-day sale for months, especially me. I’m an E! Shopping Editor and I’ve been meticulously planning out my purchases for a while. There are some tried and true beauty products that I can’t wait to restock at a discounted rate. I want to buy clothes that I already have in additional colors. And, of course, there are some home gadgets that I cannot wait to try.

If you’re looking for some shopping recommendations, I have you covered. Here are the items I’m buying on Amazon Prime Day.

Beauty Products to Restock

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.

I’m not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

I’m a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

