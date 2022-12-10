alyssa-scott-asks-for-“delivery-energy”-for-baby-with-nick-cannon

Alyssa Scott shared that she “cannot believe” she is “still pregnant” with Nick Cannon’s baby. Learn about where she is at in her pregnancy journey.

Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott

Alyssa Scott is ready for her little one to arrive.

The model, who is expecting a baby with Nick Cannon, took to her Instagram Stories Dec. 9 to give an update on her pregnancy and her efforts to induce labor.

“Well, quick bumpdate—still pregnant,” Alyssa explained. “I cannot believe it.”

Alyssa noted that she recently got a membrane sweep—something that helped before during her pregnancy with her now 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

“I got swept a few days ago thinking that would get things going, but it didn’t,” she continued. “It worked really well with Zeela. I had her that night but here we are.” Alyssa joked of her expectant newborn, “This is gonna be a big baby.”

Now Alyssa is looking towards other methods and good vibes from viewers to help get the process going. She added, “I’ve officially been pregnant all year. Send me some delivery energy guys.”

And it appears Instagram users not only sent Alyssa the energy she needs, but also some tips as well. She shared footage of her daughter riding on a bike while she followed behind “doing the one legged curb walk & some of the other suggestions tooo!”

But just because Alyssa is ready to turn the page in this pregnancy chapter doesn’t mean she isn’t soaking up every minute.

“Even with the discomfort and anticipation… I have enjoyed this pregnancy more that I can say,” she wrote. “I feel so blessed to be given this gift.”

Instagram

Alyssa first announced her pregnancy to the public in October,

