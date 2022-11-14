family-karma:-all-the-photos-of-vishal's-stunning-wedding

Get a special inside look at Family Karma stars Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana’s Mexico wedding, from their outfits to the ceremony to the extravagant reception.

Family Karma’s Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

The stars of Family Karma sure know how to throw a wedding.

Season three of the Bravo series kicked off with the beginning of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana’s wedding weekend in Cancún, Mexico. And though it’s been several months since the couple officially tied the knot in January, fans got to see their big day play out on the show’s Nov. 13 episode, and E! News has an exclusive inside look into the stars’ wedding festivities.

While many aspects of their nuptials followed Indian tradition—from Richa’s red bridal ensemble to the ceremony itself—the pair chose not to incorporate the traditional Baraat entrance, which sees the groom arrive at the venue on a horse or elephant. Rather, they took advantage of the tropical location and made their grand entrance on a pair of boats.

As for the reception, Richa and Vishal switched up their looks, donning a modern white wedding dress and tuxedo, respectively. The cast of Family Karma also showed up in style to help the happy couple celebrate their marriage.

Check out exclusive pics from Vishal and Richa’s magical wedding celebration below.

Family Karma airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

