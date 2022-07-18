all-the-details-on-jennifer-lopez's-2-dresses-for-las-vegas-wedding-to-ben-affleck

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding: ALL the Details!

Jennifer Lopez may have worn one dress down the aisle, but turns out—there was a second act.

For her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck on July 16—as the singer shared in her On the J.Lo newsletter—she wore a sleeveless white dress with a classic boatneck neckline, revealing that her first look was a “dress from an old movie.”

“I’ve had this dress for so many years,” she wrote, referring to her classic ensemble. “And I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Calling their big day (or should we say night) “the best possible wedding” they could have imagined, J. Lo also thanked the venue—Little White Wedding Chapel—in her newsletter for “letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

As for her second show-stopping gown? The “On the Floor” singer wore a white lace off-the-shoulder bridal gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 Bridal Collection.

In addition to the full sleeves, her second gown also included a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and fishtail train. (The singer also recently wore a wedding dress from the designer in her romantic comedy film, Marry Me.)

After the two—who tied the knot months after getting engaged for the second time—exchanged vows, the singer couldn’t help but gush over the affair.

“We did it,” the Marry Me star wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

