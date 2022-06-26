Ariana Grande GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2020 Oscars

Ariana Grande has the kind of vocal prowess that few pop stars—nay, musicians—could ever dream of duplicating.

The powerhouse singer boasts a four-octave range and can hit an impossible-sounding whistle tone without breaking a sweat, and over the years, she’s used her talents to deliver bop after bop, whether in the form of a sultry R&B melody, an emotional ballad or a sparkly, upbeat tune. Basically, Ariana can do it all.

Some would argue that she has yet to be paid her due by the Recording Academy, though. With 15 Grammy nominations under her belt, Ariana’s only ever won two trophies. (ICYMI, that would be Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018’s Sweetener and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Lady Gaga‘s “Rain On Me.”) And, at the April 3 show earlier this year, she walked away (yet again) without any accolades for Positions.

Now, in honor of her birthday June 26, we’re here to give her some much-deserved praise by doing a deep dive into Ariana’s complete discography. Which songs deserve to be played on a loop until the end of time? What are those singles that got way too much radio play? Why are certain tracks so underrated? How can anyone walk the earth without listening to that one song and crying?

These are just a few of the important questions we’re answering below. Keep scrolling to see all of Ariana Grande’s songs, ranked.

Disclaimer: This is strictly accounting for her albums and singles. No songs with Ariana as a featured artist (sorry, “A Little More Homework” from 13: Original Broadway Cast Recording) were considered.

