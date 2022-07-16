alessandra-ambrosio-sizzles-in-strapless-bikini-in-amalfi-coast-getaway:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, looked incredible in her latest set of vacation photos! The Brazilian model took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself and special moments she’s had during her getaway to Italy on July 15. In some of the snapshots, she wore a fashionable lime green strapless bikini top under a long lime green and pink striped button-down dress that had the buttons undone at the very top and very bottom, giving off a sexy look.

The beauty also had her hair down and added sunglasses and a necklace to her style as she carried a small purse. She also shared photos of eye-catching views and delicious-looking food and drinks. “When in Italy… 🍅💐🍋🍤🧀✨,” she captioned the post.

Alessandra was joined by her gal pal, Rachel Dobriner, in one of the pics. Both ladies posed together in front of incredible clear blue water and various buildings behind them. Like her starlet friend, Rachel wowed in her outfit of choice, which was a turquoise patterned overdress and sun hat.

Alessandra Ambrosio in a bikini during a previous outing. (DIGGZY / SplashNews.com)

Once the photos were published, Alessandra’s fans responded with comments full of compliments and supportive words. “You are absolutely gorgeous. Beautiful scenery ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another shared, “Impressive.” A third fan called her their “favorite supermodel” and a fourth wished her “a nice weekend.”

Before Alessandra shared her latest photos, she wowed in another swimsuit during a fun time in Ibiza last week. The one-piece was light brown and included cut-out sections on the sides.

