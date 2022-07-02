Menu
Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Red White & Blue Bikini On 4th Of July Weekend: Photos

July 1, 2022
Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, is getting festive ahead of the 4th of July weekend! The stunning Brazilian model shared sizzling snapshots of herself in a red, white, and blue bikini on July 1 as she relaxed waterside in Turkey. She showed off her makeup-free face in the first of a series of three photos, which also gave a peek at her behind, which was beautifully accentuated with her thong string bikini bottoms. The second photo gave a glimpse of her tanned legs and the water surrounding her, while the last was another beautiful selfie. “‘It’s the summer of our lives; we’ll contain it for a while … She holds the heat, the breeze of the summer in the circle of her hand … I’d be happy with this summer if it’s all we ever had’,” she wrote alongside the carousel. The quote came from Maggie Stiefvater, an American writer known for her fantasy novels The Wolves of Mercy Falls and The Raven Cycle.

Alessandra has been vacationing at the beautiful waterside resort of D Maris Bay in Turkey, which is located off the Datça Peninsula. She arrived at the beginning of the week and marked the occasion with a gorgeous selfie in a yellow bikini. The crystal-clear waters of the beach resort were seen behind her and in later snapshots in the slideshow. “This week’s office…” the model wrote with the pretty pictures.

Several other snapshots of the dreamy vacation followed, giving a glimpse into the model’s life of luxury.

