alec-baldwin-sues-‘rust’-crew-over-fatal-shooting,-accuses-them-of-negligence

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against the on-set armorer and various other Rust crew members involved in the fatal Halyna Hutchins shooting on October 21, 2021. According to documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Alec named on set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first AD Dave Halls, property master Sarah Zachry, and weapons supplier Seth Kenney in the suit, accusing them of negligence. According to the complaint, they each allegedly had a hand in giving the star a loaded gun on set that would ultimately fire and kill the promising director of photography.

“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully, Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her,” Alec’s attorney Luke Nikas wrote in “cross complaint” documents filed on Friday, November 11. HollywoodLife reached out to Baldwin’s rep and attorneys, but hadn’t yet received a response at the time of publication.

The complaint also alleges that Alec, who settled a wrongful death suit with the family of Halyna in October, has had his career drastically impacted since the incident. “Baldwin has also lost numerous job opportunities and associated income,” it reads in part. “For example, he’s been fired from multiple jobs expressly because of the incident on Rust and has been passed over for other opportunities,

