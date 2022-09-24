alec-baldwin’s-kids:-everything-to-know-about-his-8-children,-from-oldest-to-youngest

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin, 63, is now the proud father of eight children, who we’ve either gotten to know or have caught glimpses of throughout the years. The actor and comedian is known for being in some of the biggest films and television series, including Beetlejuice, 30 Rock, and Saturday Night Live, but perhaps his biggest role is that of a dad. He’s had the privilege of welcoming his children over the course of two marriages, including his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger from 1993 until 2002, and his current marriage to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, whom he married in 2012. Learn all about Alec’s kids below — including newest baby Ilaria, born on Sept. 22, 2022!

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin with their kids. (Shutterstock) Ireland Alec Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin pose together at an event. (Shutterstock)

Ireland Baldwin was born to Alec and Kim in 1995. As a fashion model and actress, she is Alec’s most famous child and quite the beauty. She started her career in 2013 and has appeared in various editorials for magazines, such as Grazia, and various films, including Grudge Match. Her other passion projects include activism work for PETA. In 2018, she posed nude for their “Go Naked Than Wear Fur” anti-fur campaign, 24 years after her mother did. In 2019, she became a professional DJ as well.

Carmen

Carmen Baldwin is Alec and Hilaria’s oldest child. She was born in 2013 and often appears on her parents’ social media accounts. After a rough custody battle for Ireland with Kim,

» Read Full Article