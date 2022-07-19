Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Adele’s Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost 100 Pounds

July 19, 2022
adele’s-weight-loss-journey:-how-she-lost-100-pounds
Written by
0

View gallery

British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008

Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Will Heath/NBC

It’s a good time to be Adele! After going through a divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 — although, she’s said, the breakup happened quite a while before that — the singer has gotten to a solid place, both personally and professionally. She started dating Rich Paul in 2021 and she released her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19, 2021. When she announced her new album, Adele admitted that the time she spent putting the piece of work together was the “most turbulent” period of her life.

However, during that time, Adele put her energy into focusing on herself and her nine-year-old son, Angelo. After changing her lifestyle, Adele was able to shed 100 pounds, and she looks incredible! More importantly than that, though, the singer seems to be her happiest and most confident self in recent months. In a sit down with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14th, the superstar admitted that she’s always been “body positive,” even when she was heavier, and that her weight loss was much more about dealing with her anxiety than actually losing weight. “I had terrifying attacks after my marriage,” she said. “ I was paralyzed by them.  I didn’t have control of my body.”

Adele has been open about how her mental health was affected after news of the end of her marriage went public. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted to “an intense few weeks of bed-bound anxiety” during that time. It was this devastating anxiety that pushed Adele to work on her physical strength.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

​halle-berry-strolls-on-the-beach-with-daughter-nahla-in-rare-photo-for-teen’s-14th-birthday

​Halle Berry Strolls On The Beach With Daughter Nahla In Rare Photo For Teen’s 14th Birthday

March 17, 2022
heather-locklear-getting-back-in-cops'-good-graces-after-2018-incident

Heather Locklear Getting Back in Cops' Good Graces After 2018 Incident

May 3, 2020
lori-loughlin's-husband,-mossimo-giannulli,-released-from-prison-early

Lori Loughlin's Husband, Mossimo Giannulli, Released from Prison Early

April 3, 2021