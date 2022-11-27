Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Adele Encourages Fans To ‘Go Order Some Drinks’ At Her Show: ’Drunker The Better’

November 27, 2022
adele-encourages-fans-to-‘go-order-some-drinks’-at-her-show:-’drunker-the-better’
Written by
0

View gallery

Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015

After cancelling her residency at Ceasars Palace last year. Adele finally took to the stage at the Colosseum. 18 Nov 2022 Pictured: Adele's opening night in Las Vegas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA919208_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

After cancelling her residency at Ceasars Palace last year. Adele finally took to the stage at the Colosseum. 18 Nov 2022 Pictured: Adele's opening night in Las Vegas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA919208_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: MEGA

Adele wanted to perform in front of a crowd that was loosened up with liquid courage at her latest concert! The iconic singer made sure to let her Las Vegas residency audience know she preferred her fans a bit buzzed during her performance at Caesar’s Palace on Friday, Nov. 25. “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am,” the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker said between songs, according to The Mirror.

Adele told the audience to go get some drinks for her Las Vegas concert in November 2022. (MEGA)

The Grammy winner, who canceled her original residency last year after saying she wasn’t ready, also went on to thank her fans for showing up. “I worked my absolute a**e off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that,” she said on stage, per the outlet.

Initially, Adele was slated to kick off the residency on January 21, performing two concerts per weekend until April 2022. However, she canceled 24 hours before the opening. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram at the time, she told her millions of fans that she “tried absolutely everything” for the show “to be good enough” but it had been “destroyed” by both COVID-19 and “delivery delays.” She added, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get here. I’m really, really sorry.”

She also opened up about the impact of canceling the residency in the September 2022 issue of Elle.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

The Truth About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II

March 8, 2021

Nick Hounslow Melts Hearts in Holiday Sequel, “Christmas With A Prince: Becoming Royal”

November 2, 2019
rihanna-cooks-dinner-in-sexy-lingerie-&-fans-beg-for-an-invitation-to-her-house-—-watch

Rihanna Cooks Dinner In Sexy Lingerie & Fans Beg For An Invitation To Her House — Watch

May 15, 2020