Adele Rocks Diamond Ring Boarding A Private Jet Amid Rich Paul Romance: Photos

September 30, 2022
Adele, 34, was seen rocking some special jewelry on her finger amid her romance with sports agent Rich Paul, 40, on Sept. 29. She boarded a private jet headed to Las Vegas to check up on her stage arrangements for her residency, which has been delayed since January (see the photos here). For the luxury plane ride, Adele looked super cozy in a pair of black sweatpants, a grey t-shirt, and black sneakers. The mom-of-one opted for a casual hairstyle and let her blonde tresses hang loosely on her back in a low ponytail.

Helping her load up the jet with her belongings were a few assistants. They were spotted carrying a Louis Vuitton duffle, black luggage, and a cozy grey blanket. The “Easy on Me” singer also carried a small white shopping bag as she climbed the steps of the plane on Thursday.

The trip to Vegas comes about eight months after Adele had to abruptly postpone her residency just 24 hours before it was set to kick off. On Jan. 20, she released an emotional video on Instagram announcing the news of the shows being postponed while she cried. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” the UK-born star explained.

