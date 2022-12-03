adele-laughs-off-a-fan-trying-to-give-her-his-number-at-las-vegas-show:-watch

View gallery

Adele has been delighting fans with her dulcet tones and inimitable wit during her Las Vegas residency recently, and it appears one fan was truly smitten during a performance as he tried to slip the singer his number! The Grammy winner was all smiles during the Dec. 2 “Weekends with Adele” concert as she made her way through the crowd before the gentleman slyly tried putting a small piece of paper in her hand, per the hilarious clip posted by PopCrave. Like the pro she is, Adele kept it moving with a laugh and quickly passed the digits back to the hopeful stan.

A fan tried giving Adele his phone number at her ‘Weekends with Adele’ show tonight in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/BvbXQ0dDBm

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2022

Last weekend at her concert, Adele revealed she wanted to perform in front of a crowd that was loosened up with liquid courage! The iconic singer made sure to let her residency audience know she preferred her fans a bit buzzed during her performances at Caesar’s Palace. “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am,” the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker said between songs, according to The Mirror.

The Grammy winner, who canceled her original residency last year after saying she wasn’t ready, also went on to thank her fans for showing up. “I worked my absolute a**e off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either,

