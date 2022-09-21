Menu
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together Amid Cheating Allegations

September 20, 2022
Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

It looks like Adam Levine won’t go home without Behati Prinsloo.

On Sept. 20, the Maroon 5 frontman was spotted enjoying some daylight with the Victoria’s Secret model in Montecito, Calif. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the duo—who are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting their third baby together—were seen smiling as they hit the town.

For the occasion, the “She Will Be Loved” musician donned a red graphic T-shirt, black shorts and beige sneakers, while Behati rocked a white tee. They both accessorized their casual looks with sunglasses and gold chains.

The outing comes amid allegations from influencer Sumner Stroh that she previously had a year-long affair with Adam, who’s been married to Behati since 2014. For his part, the singer denied having an affair, though he admitted to using “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner” and said he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he shared in a statement on Sept. 20. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Adam added, “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

While Behati has not released her own statement on the matter,

