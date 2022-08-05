adam-driver-looks-full-on-kylo-ren-in-shirtless-new-ad-for-burberry:-watch

Burberry has recruited Adam Driver, 38, to promote their Hero fragrance for the second year in a row. Once again, the handsome actor removed his shirt for the sexy photoshoot and accompanying video ad, which can be viewed above. Adam channeled his Star Wars character Kylo Ren with his dark and dangerous look that fans love so much.

Adam proudly showed off his fit physique while wearing nothing but dark pants. In the photos, which were captured by photographer Mario Sorrenti, Adam stood in the water beside a large white horse. The Oscar-nominated actor was also captured running next to the horse on the beach.

Adam Driver (Photo: JEAN-PHILIPPE PARIENTE/SIPA/Shutterstock)

In Burberry’s campaign video, which is directed by Jonathan Glazer, Adam chases the horse into the ocean and swims in the water along with the animal. The House of Gucci star also gives a voiceover in the clip, saying, “It takes courage to embrace your extraordinary. Burberry Hero.”

Adam promoted Burberry’s Hero fragrance ad last summer when it first came out. In those photos, which quickly went viral on social media, Adam was similarly shirtless and wore nothing but black pants. He also met up with a horse in the water, but unlike this year’s video ad, Adam seemingly turned into a centaur by the time he returned to the sand.

Once Burberry’s 2021 ad spread online, fans gushed over Adam all over the internet and specifically fawned over his chiseled abs. “What a man,” one person said, while another wrote, “No matter what Adam remains the hottest creature on the planet.” There’s no doubt that fans will have the same reaction to Adam’s shirtless performance for Burberry again this year.

