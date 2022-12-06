aaron-carter’s-son,-1,-inheriting-star’s-$550,000-estate:-‘it’s-what-he’d-want’-(exclusive-details)

View gallery

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.

At the time of his passing, Aaron was in a tumultuous relationship with Prince’s mother, Melanie Martin. In January 2020, Aaron proposed to Melanie on YouTube live stream. Over the next two years, they broke up and reunited several times. ln September, Aaron wanted to get his life back together and voluntarily checked himself into treatment for substance abuse. At the time, Melanie said that she was dealing with postpartum depression. As a result, Prince was put into the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother, who remains his current guardian.

Although Aaron’s mother and other family members have still not been able to meet his son, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Carters “really want to have a relationship with Prince. They are intent on making this happen.” According to the source,

