Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)

December 5, 2022
aaron-carter’s-son,-1,-inheriting-star’s-$550,000-estate:-‘it’s-what-he’d-want’-(exclusive-details)
Written by
0

View gallery

Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aaron Carter buys a pack of cigarettes, milk, and juice at a gas station after the singer, 31, took to Instagram last Thursday to post a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. Pictured: Aaron Carter BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: WAGO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Aaron Carter Aaron Carter performs at Flamingo Go Pool, Las Vegas, USA - 15 Apr 2017 International Pop Sensation Aaron Carter Performs at Flamingo Go Pool

Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.

At the time of his passing, Aaron was in a tumultuous relationship with Prince’s mother, Melanie Martin. In January 2020, Aaron proposed to Melanie on YouTube live stream. Over the next two years, they broke up and reunited several times. ln September, Aaron wanted to get his life back together and voluntarily checked himself into treatment for substance abuse. At the time, Melanie said that she was dealing with postpartum depression. As a result, Prince was put into the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother, who remains his current guardian.

Although Aaron’s mother and other family members have still not been able to meet his son, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Carters “really want to have a relationship with Prince. They are intent on making this happen.” According to the source,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

wendy-williams’-ex-husband-kevin-hunter-is-engaged-to-sharina-hudson

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Engaged To Sharina Hudson

October 26, 2021
alec-baldwin-seen-rehearsing-with-gun-on-‘rust’-set-just-before-halyna-hutchins-was-shot:-video

Alec Baldwin Seen Rehearsing With Gun On ‘Rust’ Set Just Before Halyna Hutchins Was Shot: Video

April 25, 2022
madonna-sticks-out-her-tongue-during-nyc-bike-ride:-photos

Madonna Sticks Out Her Tongue During NYC Bike Ride: Photos

August 27, 2022