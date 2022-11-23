Menu
Melanie Martin Celebrates Son’s 1st Birthday 3 Weeks After Aaron Carter’s Death: A ‘Tough One’

November 23, 2022
“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” Melanie Martin posted on Nov. 22, the day that she and Aaron Carter’s child celebrated its first birthday. Sadly, this momentous occasion was tempered by Aaron passing away on Nov. 5 at age 34. Melanie acknowledged that the day was “going to be a tough one for me, but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven.” Melanie paired her message with an Instagram slideshow of her and Aaron going through their pregnancy journey and some heartfelt moments of Aaron bonding with his baby boy.

Aaron was found “ unresponsive this morning by his fiancée at home in Lancaster, California. Everyone is so devastated right now,” Aaron’s rep said following the news of his passing. The couple became engaged in 2020 following an on-again, off-again relationship – one that endured a miscarriage and an alleged domestic violence incident. They welcomed their first child in 2021, and it seemed they were headed to a happy ending together.

“Aaron, I love you beyond measure. You are my soulmate, the father of my child, my whole world,” Melanie wrote on Nov. 6. “I don’t know how I will go on without you, my love. We’ve been through so much together. My life won’t ever be the same without you in it. You brought so much joy into my life, despite our troubles. Our love for each other was always strong and could never be broken. We were in this for life. I’ll never stop loving you or missing you.”

“We lived a simple life,” Melanie wrote on Nov.

