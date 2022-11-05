Menu
Aaron Carter’s Siblings: Everything To Know About His 7 Brothers & Sisters After His Death

November 5, 2022
Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019

Aaron Carter - 1997 VARIOUS

Aaron Carter SNOW DAY Premiere January 29, 2000 Hollywood, CA Aaron Carter Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies SNOW DAY Photo®Eric Charbonneau / BEImages

Image Credit: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

  • Aaron Carter died in his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 34
  • Aaron’s older sister Leslie died of an overdose in her New York home in 2012 at the age of 25
  • Aaron and Leslie are survived by their mom Jane Elizabeth Carter, their three siblings, two half-siblings and a stepsister
  • Aaron and Leslie’s father Robert Carter died in 2017 after a heart attack at the age of 65.

In heartbreaking news, Aaron Carter died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the age of 34, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife. “He was found unresponsive this morning by his [fiancée] Melanie Martin at the home in Lancaster, California,” the rep shared. “Everyone is so devastated right now.”

The late Aaron Carter is survived by six siblings. His sister Leslie died in 2012. (Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock)

Aaron, who was open about his struggle with addiction and mental health, followed in his older siblings’ footsteps and made a name for himself in music as a teeny bopper, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1998 and a smash follow-up called Aaron’s Party (Come & Get It) in 2000. He also had two high profile romances with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan during his heyday. Later, his career was overshadowed by his personal battles and family infighting, including his claim that his late sister Leslie raped him as a child.

Keep reading to find out more about Leslie and the six other siblings in the Carter brood,

