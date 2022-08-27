a-guide-to-nick-cannon's-sprawling-family-before-baby-no.-9-arrives

Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon said it himself: “We’re here to be fruitful and multiply.”

He explained to ABC News in 2016, “That’s what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [produce] generations after generations.”

At the time a father of twins with soon-to-be ex-wife Mariah Carey, the actor and TV host said he was “not against” having more kids. “I talk about that all the time,” he said. “I love children. Everybody knows that. Whether it’s having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I’m with it.”

Consider Cannon a man who doesn’t just talk the talk.

The 41-year-old has since embarked on a procreating odyssey that most recently resulted in the revelation that his ninth child is on the way, and third with Brittany Bell.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell…#Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Aug. 24 video clip from Bell’s maternity shoot. The pair are also parents to 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon.”

There’s been no additional word from either yet about their increasingly sprawling family tree.

Instagram / Brittany Bell

But it’s undeniable that the guy who said he was here to be fruitful and multiply—and would never be in a traditional relationship with a woman again—is to date a man of his word.

“I’m spending time [with a woman], she means something to me,” Cannon told a rapt Howard Stern in February 2017 when the SiriusXM host wanted to know why,

