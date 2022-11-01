‘a-christmas-story’-sequel:-the-first-trailer-&-everything-else-we-know-about-ralphie’s-return

Get ready for Christmas fun and mischief. A Christmas Story Christmas is the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. The official trailer was released on November 1 along with a new poster. Ralphie is now a “certified adult.” He comes home for Christmas and vows to make this a Christmas to remember in honor of his late father.

Oh fudge!

Check out who’s coming home for Christmas in the new poster for #AChristmasStoryChristmas – streaming exclusively starting November 17 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/9ZQNkTavBQ

— HBO Max Movies (@hbomaxmovies) November 1, 2022

It’s been nearly 40 years since Ralphie’s shenanigans and his determination to get his hands on a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. The original film has become one of the most beloved holiday films of all time, and now we’re getting the next chapter. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news about A Christmas Story Christmas.

A Christmas Story Sequel Confirmed

The sequel was officially announced in January 2022, Variety reported. When the movie was confirmed, it was announced that Peter Billingsley would be returning as Ralphie and producing the film as well. The first teaser for A Christmas Story 2 was released on October 17.

Filming got underway in February 2022 in Hungary. A Christmas Story 2 was directed by Clay Kaytis with a script penned by Nick Schenk. Vince Vaughn also served as a producer under the Wild West Picture Show Productions banner he runs with Peter.

This movie isn’t technically the first A Christmas Story sequel,

