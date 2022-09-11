5-things-connor-jessup-can't-live-without

Locke and Key star Connor Jessup shares his must-haves.

Courtesy of Connor Jessup

We interviewed Connor Jessup because we think you’ll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Netflix TV series Locke and Key is based on the popular comic book series written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Connor Jessup plays the lead character Tyler Locke. You may also recognize him playing opposite of Regina King in the show American Crime. He’s also acted in Steven Spielberg’s post-apocalyptic TV series Falling Skies.

Get to know more about Connor beyond his acclaimed roles with the must-have items that he cannot live without, including his favorite book, a wireless speaker, and a t-shirt with a meaningful message.

You can watch all three seasons of the show Locke & Key via the Netflix streaming platform.

Everpress Queer Was Always Here

“My friend Sebastian Croft partnered with Everpress to create this cute AF shirt. Profits go to Choose Love and Rainbow Railroad to support their work with queer refugees fleeing persecution. Gay dinosaurs and a profoundly good cause. Hard to argue. I wear it basically daily.”

KODAK Portra 400 Professional Color Negative Film

“I’ve roamed through lots of different film stocks over the years, but I keep coming back and back to Portra 400. It really is a chemical miracle.”

Autobiography of Red by Anne Carson

“I first read Anne Carson’s astonishing blend of poetry and classics essay and queer coming-of-age novel when I was on the cusp of coming out myself and it had a volcanic effect on my life.

