‘1923’-updates:-the-first-teaser,-premiere-date-&-more-you-need-to-know-about-the-‘yellowstone’-prequel

Get ready to go back in time to another generation of Duttons. Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his Yellowstone universe with 1923, which will focus on the Duttons in the early 20th century.

The first teaser trailer aired during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on November 13. “Violence has always haunted this family and followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here,” a woman says in the voiceover. “Where it doesn’t follow we hunt it down. We seek it.” The footage reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the couple at the center of the series.

The 1923 show is going to be epic in scale. The series has one stacked cast. From the premiere date news to details about the characters, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest updates about 1923.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923.’ (Paramount+) 1923 Premiere Date

The series 1923 will premiere December 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The show will premiere the following day, December 19, on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, 1923 has already been renewed for season 2. The series will span 2 seasons, consisting of 8 episodes each. Negotiations are currently underway to bring back the cast for another season, according to Deadline. Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind the Yellowstone universe, is also looking to explore the Dutton dynasty in the 1940s and 1960s.

» Read Full Article