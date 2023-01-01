‘1923’-shocker:-multiple-duttons-are-shot-&-one-is-left-dead-after-a-bloody-shootout

View gallery

The Dutton family suffered a devastating tragedy in episode 3 of 1923. Jacob, Cara, John Sr., Jack, Emma, and Liz are on their way back to the ranch when they are ambushed. They all hear a shot ring out in the distance and another one soon follows, striking Liz in the stomach. Her white dress is immediately soaked in blood.

Jacob yells to get the buggy out of there. More shots are fired, and Jack is struck in the arm. The buggy horses get spooked during the shootout and gallop off with Liz still in her seat. Cara and Emma run for cover nearby with Jacob and John Sr. following them. Zane and the cowboys realize something has gone awry and head to help the Duttons.

The Duttons on their ride back to the ranch. (Paramount+)

Jack runs after Liz in the runaway buggy. He manages to get control of the horses and get Liz out. Suddenly, the shooting stops. But the fight is far from over. Men on horseback come from the woods, and Jack decides to fire on them. That initiates another shootout. Jacob, Cara, and John Sr. fire from their spot, and Banner Creighton shows up from behind with an automatic weapon.

“Jacob Dutton, I’m a man of my word!” Banner yells at him before firing on the Duttons. Jacob tells everyone to run, but it’s not much use. Jacob and Jack Sr. are hit multiple times. Cara and Emma are able to run to safety next to Jack and Liz. Thankfully, Zane and the cowboys show up to aid the Duttons.

