14-things-to-do-if-your-2023-goal-is-to-work-out-and-you-hate-exercise

Being “in shape” sounds cool and all, especially as we are all trying to come up with some New Year’s resolutions for 2023. To be honest, doing what it takes to get to that point is not super appealing to me. I’m not gonna lie, I am an indoor girl, who prefers watching Real Housewives instead of going out for a run. Ideally, I would like to get both of those things done, so of course, I’ve done some shopping in my quest to find some personal balance.

If you loathe working out, but you want to reach your health and fitness goals in 2023, I found some great products that allow me to multitask while I watch reality TV, make the most out of my normal routine, and actually make working up a sweat more fun than it normally is.

Exercise Without Getting off the Couch

Cubii Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps

Become a multitasking queen (or king) with this seated elliptical. You can use this at your desk while you’re sitting at the office or you can work out while you watch TV. Make the most of any time you’re sitting down with this machine. QVC has this in two colorways. It has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

