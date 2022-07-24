13-affordable-clear-bags-you-can-take-from-the-stadium-to-the-state-fair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love cheering on our favorite team in person, going through security can be such a hassle. There’s nothing worse than waiting in line for hours, getting to the front, and being told that you can’t go through. Apparently that cute mini crossbody bag you wore isn’t allowed in due to the stadium’s clear bag policy.

Nowadays, many major events and venues have a clear bag policy for public safety reasons. Everything from sports and concerts, to fairs and festivals have implemented this type of rule. Since it’s summer, and more big events keep popping up, it’s a great time to get yourself a clear stadium-approved bag.

Fortunately, clear bags can be stylish and cute. For instance, we found this clear crossbody from Amazon that looks like it would be perfect for a night out. We’re also loving this customizable crossbody bag from Etsy featuring varsity initial patches to make it totally your own. Best part is, you can find a clear bag for a really affordable price.

So, here are 13 under $50 clear bags you can take to the stadium, music festivals, fairs and beyond.

HOXIS Clear Crossbody Bag with Vegan Leather Trim

Make your life a lot easier by bringing along this clear crossbody bag from Amazon. It’s cute, structured, sturdy, and comes in three colors.

» Read Full Article