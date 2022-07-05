How To Choose The Perfect Engagement Ring

Considering you can choose anything from emerald cut engagement rings to a black onyx ring, you may want a few tips to find the right one.

Find Out What Your Partner Likes

The first thing you should do is find out what your partner does and doesn’t like. Too many people seem to think you always have to go for a diamond, for instance, but not everyone likes or wants one.

While asking directly might give the surprise away, if you’re going that route, try to find out what stones and colors they like, if there are any rings that you can use as inspiration, or if they have any ideas of what they want.

Know The Right Size

The next thing you need to do is get the finger measured and find out the correct size. It is important to note that ring sizing is important for a ring you will be wearing for many years, or more likely, the rest of your life.

You must remember if your partner’s hands are prone to swelling, if they have a degenerative problem like arthritis, or if they’re on a weight-loss journey; these factors can and will make a ring fit differently, if it fits at all.

Stone Options

As mentioned already, there are far more stone options than just diamonds. Precious stones like amethyst or emeralds can be used, or something a bit different like a pearl or obsidian. Many of these stones are often incredibly unique and offer beautiful colors like purples, greens and aqua.

If you still want a diamond, there are ways to get one without breaking the bank. Many companies offer lab-grown diamonds nowadays, allowing you to get the look you want without spending the same amount of money.

Pick a Metal for the Band

Once you have a stone, you will need to pick a metal for the band. Once again, you have a lot of options, as you can choose gold, white gold, pink gold, sterling silver, steel, titanium, or something unique like Mother of Pearl.

If your partner likes vintage jewellery, you may want to choose gold; if they like modern rings, then sterling silver is an option. Also, be aware that bands obviously cost money, but you can offset this by getting a thinner band in the metal you want.

Plan the Setting

Too many people don’t put much thought into the ring setting, and it shows. Think of the setting as to how you put your clothes on; an $8000 Armani suit doesn’t look as good if you’re using the jacket as pants and the pants as a head scarf. Put some thought into how you want the ring to look, and if you aren’t confident with your decision, or you aren’t even sure where to start, a jeweler will happily help you make the best decision.

Think Outside the Box

Don’t be constricted by trends or by what you see other people wearing. An engagement ring is meant to be something personal and suited to your partner, not something that looks like every other ring.

While there are a couple of design and setting rules you should follow to ensure it looks good at the end, don’t be afraid to create something you have never seen before.

Work With Your Jeweler

As mentioned already, don’t forget that your jeweler is a professional in this field; they know everything about the stones, metals, settings, etc. They are also more than willing to offer help and guidance if you need it.

This is especially true if you are on a budget, as a jeweler is able to create something spectacular within your means, or at the very least point you in the right direction of someone who can.

Don’t Pick Alone

When shopping for an engagement ring, never do it alone. This is an important purchase, and you will want a second or third opinion about what you are looking at or what you want to choose.

An even better idea would be to take your partner’s best friend, parent, brother, sister, or someone else who know’s them very well. This will also keep you on the right track in case you go off course.

The Price is Secondary

The last thing you need to remember is that the price isn’t everything. A high price doesn’t mean you are buying quality, and it also doesn’t mean you are buying the right thing. While it is perfectly ok to spend as much or as little as you want, what you are spending your money on is the most important.

A silver band with a small Onyx stone and a simple setting is going to cost a fraction of the price of a massive diamond and white gold ring; it doesn’t matter, though, if your partner wants the Onyx.

